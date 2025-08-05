July uprising to be given state, constitutional recognition

The Student-People Uprising 2024 will be given appropriate state and constitutional recognition and the July Declaration will be included in the schedule of the reformed constitution of the government elected in the next election, said Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, read out the July Declaration at a program titled "July 36 Celebration" at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

All the martyrs of the July uprising have been declared national heroes.

In addition, all necessary legal protections will be provided to the families of the martyrs, injured fighters and protesting students.

In part 24 of the declaration, the chief adviser said: “The people of Bangladesh declare all the martyrs of the July uprising as national heroes and express their intention to provide all necessary legal protections to the families of the martyrs, injured fighters and protesting students.”

He further said that the people of Bangladesh express their intention for the Student-People Uprising 2024 to receive appropriate state and constitutional recognition and for this declaration to be included in the schedule of the reformed constitution of the government elected in the next election.

He was accompanied by top leaders of various political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Expressing the intention to declare all the martyrs of the July uprising as national heroes and to provide legal protections to their families, the declaration said: “This declaration is made as a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, who triumphed in the people’s uprising on August 5, 2024.”

The declaration reiterated that the people of Bangladesh had declared all the martyrs of the July uprising as national heroes and expressed their intention to ensure legal protections for the families of the martyrs, injured fighters and protesting students.

It also said the people’s intention to establish a society based on the rule of law and human rights—free from corruption, exploitation, discrimination and injustice—and a democratic state system.

This will be achieved through necessary constitutional reforms as promised in the National Parliament, to be formed through free, fair and impartial elections held within a reasonable timeframe.

“The people of Bangladesh express their intention to establish a society based on the rule of law and human rights, free from corruption, exploitation, discrimination and injustice and to build a democratic state system that reflects the aspirations of the people, especially the younger generation,” the declaration read.

The declaration further said: “Therefore, the people of Bangladesh express the expectation that the rights of present and future generations will be protected through an environmentally and climate-resilient, inclusive and sustainable development strategy.”

It emphasized that this declaration was formulated as a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, who were victorious in the mass uprising on August 5, 2024.

At the event, Dr Muhammad Yunus also said that the disappearances, murders, genocides, crimes against humanity and all forms of torture, oppression and looting committed during the previous Awami League government would be brought to justice promptly and appropriately.

The chief adviser affirmed that the people of Bangladesh strongly intend to ensure swift and appropriate prosecution of enforced disappearances, murder, genocide, crimes against humanity and all forms of torture, oppression and state looting committed by the fascist Awami League government during the past 16 years of anti-fascist struggle and during the July uprising 2024.

He added: “In the final phase of the anti-discrimination student movement, as the masses marched toward Ganabhaban, the illegal Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country on August 5, 2024.”

Dr Yunus read the declaration at 05:21pm. Following this, he shook hands with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar.

He then embraced NCP Convener Md Nahid Islam.

Before the reading of the declaration, political party leaders were invited to stand beside the chief adviser and they complied.

Earlier, the chief adviser arrived at the South Plaza of the Bangladesh National Parliament House at 5pm.

The program officially began with the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the uprising.

The July Uprising Day event was held throughout the day at Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue to commemorate July Uprising Day, as declared by the interim government.

A day-long July Revival cultural program, dedicated to the memory of the July martyrs, began at noon 12pm on Tuesday with a performance by Saimum Shilpigosthi.

The event had been scheduled to begin at 11am but was delayed.

Various artist groups, bands and solo performers took the stage throughout the day.

Alongside the religious break, a special drone-based theatrical performance was presented.

A symbolic “helicopter” balloon was released at 02:25pm to commemorate the escape of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, it was announced from the stage that the balloons would be distributed to the audience around 02:15 pm.

The program continued until 8pm.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs organized the event.

People from different parts of the country were brought in under government initiative and several trains were hired at government expense to transport attendees.