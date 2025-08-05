Yunus: July heroes’ sacrifice fulfilled when Bangladesh becomes a welfare state

On the occasion of July Uprising Day, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus emphasized that the sacrifices made by the "July Heroes" will only be truly meaningful when Bangladesh is transformed into a real welfare state.

"The sacrifice of the great heroes of July will be worthwhile only when we can build this country into a truly public welfare state," Prof Yunus said in a video message marking the day, organized by district administration across the country.

He went on to underline that August 5 represents not just a historic date, but a symbolic pledge for national unity and a rebirth from the clutches of fascist rule.

"Today, the entire nation remembers a day that has left an indelible mark on the history of our country. August 5 is not just a special day; it is a symbol of mass uprising and the dawn of a new beginning for the nation," the chief adviser added.

Marking the day, he remembered with deep respect all the heroic freedom fighters of the 1971 War of Independence, whose sacrifices we got an independent, sovereign Bangladesh.

"An independent state was born at the cost of the lives of countless heroes," he said.

Despite achieving independence, the chief adviser pointed out that over five decades, the people of Bangladesh have still been denied justice and democracy.

He underscored that the country's path to true freedom has been marred by discrimination, corruption and misgovernance.

Reflecting on the political turmoil of July 2024, Prof Yunus described it as a pivotal chapter in the nation's history, borne out of sixteen years of accumulated frustration.

He said that during this period, a growing sense of despair took root among the youth.

Many young people, despite excelling academically, found themselves caught in a cycle of waiting for opportunities that never came.

"Young people, who excelled in their studies, were forced to knock on doors of those in power for jobs, while corruption, nepotism and the lobbying system were deeply entrenched," he said.

Prof Yunus specifically criticized the discriminatory quota system in government jobs, which he described as "another tool of corruption and nepotism".

This system, he noted, had long been a source of protest among the youth, yet the ruling authorities had ignored their calls for reform.

"The youth, who could neither afford bribes nor align themselves with local mafias, were left without opportunities. The discriminatory quota system became a glaring symbol of the inefficiency and corruption of the previous government," the chief adviser said.

Prof Yunus concluded by reiterating that the country must now strive to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for its independence and the lives lost in the July uprising by transforming Bangladesh into a nation where justice, equality and democracy truly prevail.

He stressed that the July Uprising Day should serve as a reminder that the struggle for a better future continues and the country's youth must remain at the forefront of this ongoing fight for a fairer and more equitable Bangladesh.

During this long period, the chief adviser said that a mafia system was established in every sector and a privileged section was created, who used to speak and work for the dictatorship for financial and other benefits.

"Only had they were allies of the dictatorship, they would have got jobs and work. Such privileged classes were created in government institutions, educational institutions, economic institutions and even in the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, media and cultural circles," he said.

By looting the money of the poor and hardworking people of this country, the fallen fascism and its allies accumulated huge money, he said, adding that the country's economy collapsed due to unchecked corruption.

"In this one and a half century, during every just demand, protest and demonstration, police as well as the partisan terrorists have beaten the protesters with weapons. In the last 16 years, anyone who criticized the (fallen) government or spoken out for the rights of citizens has been arrested or disappeared. Lakhs of opposition political leaders and activists were arbitrarily detained and arrested," Prof Yunus said.

In such terrible situation, he said, on July 24 last year the country's students, the young generation and the commoners all came together in the hope of a new day and raised united voice saying "This time fascism must go".

Yet, he added that the fascist government wanted to hold on to power until the end by firing on the chests of the country's people.

"They shot indiscriminately, arrested (people), tried to hide information about their killings by shutting down the internet and conducted raids in the dark of night to arrest students," Prof Yunus said.

He said they did not allow the bullet-wounded victims to receive treatment in hospitals as the hospitals were instructed not to admit the injured.

"Due to this, many people lost their eyesight and become paralyzed without receiving treatment."

On the July Uprising Day, the chief adviser also recalled the July martyrs, the sun children of the nation, with deep respect.

"I pray for the forgiveness of their souls. On behalf of the nation, I express my respect and gratitude to those who were injured, permanently paralyzed and lost their eyesight in July. This nation will be grateful to you forever," he said.

Claiming that the interim government is taking various initiatives for the families of the July martyrs and injured, the chief adviser said in December last year, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs was entrusted with the administrative responsibility of the welfare of the families and injured and all matters related to the July uprising.



So far, 775 martyrs' families out of 836 have been given savings certificates and bank cheques (as monthly allowances) of a total of Tk98.4 crores, he said.

The process of giving savings certificates to the remaining ones is underway, he added.

In addition, he said, over Tk153 crore was provided to 13,800 injured July fighters in three categories in cash and cheques.

Also, he said, 78 critically injured July fighters have been sent to Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Russia for advanced treatment, while Tk97.5 crore has been spent on medical expenses so far.

The chief adviser said it has been decided to provide free medical services to all categories of injured July fighters on priority basis in all government hospitals or clinics or healthcare facilities at district and upazila levels, medical college hospitals and specialized hospitals designated by the government.

"Today, we have not come just to remember the past - we have come to take an oath. The oath is that we will not bow our heads to any kind of oppression; we will establish an accountable, humane, democratic and non-discriminatory state. A state that will always work for the welfare of the people," he said.

"We will not let the sacrifice of the July martyrs go in vain. Their sacrifice will be the inspiration for our path. Their dream will be the construction line of our future Bangladesh -- let this be our oath today," he added.