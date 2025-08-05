Over 10,000 taxpayers file online returns on first da

On the very first day of the online income tax return submission for the 2025–26 tax year, more than 10,000 taxpayers filed their returns — nearly five times higher than last year.

Officials say this strong response reflects taxpayers’ growing trust in the country’s digital tax system.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed formally inaugurated the online income tax return submission process on Monday.

On the same day, 10,202 taxpayers submitted their returns online. In contrast, last year the program began on September 9, and only 2,344 returns were filed on the first day.

NBR data shows that last year, online return filing was made mandatory on a limited scale for individual taxpayers, resulting in nearly 1.7 million e-returns.

This year, on August 3, NBR issued a special order declaring that, starting from the 2025–26 tax year, online return submission will be mandatory for all resident individual taxpayers. However, this requirement will not apply to senior taxpayers above the age of 65, physically disabled or specially-abled taxpayers, expatriates, or legal representatives of deceased taxpayers.

Additionally, taxpayers who face legitimate difficulties in registering for the e-return system may apply to the deputy commissioner of taxes by October 31, 2025, to obtain approval for submitting paper returns.

Currently, taxpayers can pay taxes and submit returns online from home, using bank transfers, debit/credit cards, and various mobile financial services such as bKash, Rocket, and Nagad. Upon submission, taxpayers automatically receive an acknowledgement receipt and tax certificate.

NBR has also stated that taxpayers facing any difficulties in online submission will be provided with round-the-clock assistance via call centres and other digital platforms.