UGC forms probe body over roof collapse at Kazi Nazrul University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the roof collapse of a building under construction at the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) at Trishal in Mymensingh.

The incident occurred at the extension building (designated for parking) connected to the second floor of a 10-storey hostel being built under the Physical Infrastructure Development Project, adjacent to the university's Bidrohi Hall.

The committee, headed by UGC Planning and Development Department Director Mohammad Makshudur Rahman Bhuiyan, has been tasked with inspecting the site on August 3 and submitting its findings as soon as possible.

At least 11 construction workers were injured when the roof collapsed.

According to university and hospital sources, eight workers received first aid at Trishal Upazila Health Complex, while three with more serious injuries were transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.