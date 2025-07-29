Salehuddin: Govt agencies will no longer receive state land at token prices

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said government land will no longer be allocated to any agency at token prices.

If any agency wishes to acquire such land, it must pay the appropriate market value, he said on Tuesday, following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

Notably, the Bangladesh Army wants to expand the Bangladesh Ordnance Factory in the Chittagong region.

For this purpose, a proposal was made to acquire 54.99 acres of land from Jalil Textile Mills in exchange for Tk17 crore.

The proposal to transfer the land to the Bangladesh Army was presented at the meeting for policy approval.

When asked about this, the adviser said: "They wanted to take the land, but we proposed that it should not be given at a token price. From now on, government land will not be given to any agency at token prices.

"If anyone wants land, it must be purchased. When land is given at token prices, it is often not used properly. In many cases, agencies claim they need 100 acres when they actually only require 10, simply because the price is token."