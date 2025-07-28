Ali Riaz: Going to reach final process of July Charter in 2-3 days

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Monday said that the commission is going to reach the final process of the historic July Charter in the next 2-3 days through continuous discussions.

He made the comment while delivering his speech at the beginning of the 20th day of the second phase of the commission's meeting with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Prof Ali Riaz said: "With your cooperation, we hope that we will be able to reach the final process of a charter in the next 2-3 days".

He said they repeatedly make changes and reforms through talks so that they can agree on a specific point.



"So far, we have agreed on 12 issues. Although there are notes of dissent on two issues, I would say that consensus is possible as everyone is making compromise," he said.

The vice-chairman said that they have to resolve these issues that are important for the fundamental reform of the state structure in any way.



For example, he said, they have all been struggling for a long time with the caretaker government system and a framework in this regard needs to be presented before the nation to avoid terrible situation in the future.



"That is why your opinions are being reflected through repeated talks and changes and amendments are being made if necessary," he said.

Prof Ali Riaz urged the representatives of the political parties to continue talks in the same way and reach a certain point in the next two or three days.

"We want to add important issues to the National Charter, present it to the nation and sign it together to create a historical document that will include the roadmap of the future of Bangladesh," he further said.

He added that they never think that they will be able to include all the issues to it, but they are considering only those issues very important and fundamental for state reform.

He expressed hoped that those who will work as future public representatives or be involved in politics will take these issues of the commission into consideration in the future.

The commission is scheduled to send a draft of the July Charter to political parties in Monday's meeting.

Monday's agendas of the meeting include provisions for the appointment of the Public Service Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Auditor General and the Ombudsman and women's representation in parliament.

Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, are participating in Monday’s meeting.