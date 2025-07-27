Ali Riaz: Preliminary draft of July Charter prepared

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz on Sunday said that the preliminary draft of the "July Charter" has been prepared.

He said this while delivering his opening speech at the beginning of the 19th meeting of the second phase of the commission with the political parties.

Prof Ali Riaz said the commission has already prepared a draft of the July Charter and it will be sent to all the political parties for consideration by Monday.

"If you give us your opinions on it (July Charter) by discussing it with your political parties, those will be incorporated into it," he said.

At the time, the commission vice-chairman said that unless any major fundamental objections are raised by the political parties, it will not be discussed further at the meeting.

After receiving everyone's opinions and incorporating those, the final July Charter will be presented to the political parties, including its background, initial statements, commitments and the issues of process, he said.

Reminding everyone of the time constant, Prof Ali Riaz said the talks must be completed by July 31 in any way.

"By completing the discussion, we want to move forward to the next stage of completing this process. To this end, let me inform you that we have reached one kind of consensus on 10 issues; in some cases, there are notes of dissent, and seven issues have been discussed but remain incomplete. And, so far, no discussion has been held on three issues," he said.

Agendas of the Sunday's meeting include two previously discussed unsolved issues as well as a new issue, he said, keeping in mind the goal of signing the National Charter, they want to discuss very clearly so that they can move towards completion of the process.

Sunday's meeting will discuss the basic principles of state governance, the proposal to expand the fundamental rights of citizens, and the proposal to form an 'Independent Police Commission' to ensure the professionalism and accountability of the police force.

Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, are participating in Sunday's meeting.

According to commission sources, the commission's talks with political parties will continue for the next few days to build consensus on all the unresolved issues important for the state with the aim to quickly formulate the July Charter.