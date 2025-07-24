Law adviser: Milestone students hold no resentment toward us

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said they are not placing undue importance on the incident at Milestone School, where their team was reportedly obstructed.

“We are not making a big deal out of the incident of being blocked at Milestone School,” he said.

He further added: “The students of Milestone School had no grudge against us.”

He said this in response to questions from journalists at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday regarding the decision of the advisory council.

He said: "When we first tried to leave, two school students were sitting in the car with us. Those from Milestone who were there gave us all the support. And some people will be excited, people will be angry, such an incident could happen. We don't take it too big."

In response to another question, Asif Nazrul said: "It is natural for people to be angry after such a big incident. We were blocked, there is no sadness, anger or disappointment about it. We have asked with all our might that no force be used to get us out."

This adviser said: "There is confusion about the number of bodies. I have also seen journalists, in some cases, exposing those who are spreading confusion. Such a tragic situation, a situation that has broken everyone's heart, none of us can accept this incident."

He added: "We are a very tolerant government, we always try to maintain tolerance as much as possible. Everyone should understand that if you spread rumors here, what a big crime it is. If you are sure, then inform the government. We have set up an information center in the school. Updates are being given there regularly."

He further said: "There is an information center, there is a health ministry, you can call anytime and get information. This is an incident in a specific place, it is not a launch site or someplace where it will be hidden. The school has a register, there is detailed information about each child. When we went on Wednesday, the teachers at Milestone gave the register to the aggrieved students and asked them to check it."