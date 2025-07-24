Law adviser: Govt transparent over aircraft crash

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Thursday said the government is maintaining full transparency in disseminating information regarding the jet crash at Uttara, emphasising the importance of preventing rumors that could cause public confusion.

“Everything is being handled very transparently. The media remains independent and strong,” he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

Expressing displeasure over the spread of misinformation, he said: “Spreading rumors irresponsibly, without knowing the facts, is a major crime.”

He described the government as tolerant and urged media outlets to support efforts to curb misinformation through responsible, fact-based reporting.

He also mentioned that the government’s information channels remain open and accessible to all, ensuring the public can stay informed with accurate details.

Commenting on the Milestone School and College, the law adviser said the students and their guardians have been very cooperative over the situation.

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present at media briefing.

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 31 with the death of a 15-year-old boy at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mahtab, who sustained 85% burn injuries, breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital at 1:52pm on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.