Yunus holds emergency meeting with political parties

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and NCP Convener Nahid Islam among those in attendance 

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has sat in an emergency meeting with leaders from four political parties. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 09:37 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus sat in an emergency meeting with leaders from four political parties on Tuesday night.

The meeting began at 9pm at the state guest house Jamuna and was ongoing at the time of reporting.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder confirmed the matter.

Present at the meeting were BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad; National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain; and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium Member Prof Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.

Also in attendance were Education Adviser CR Abrar, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan.

