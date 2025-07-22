Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NCC rules out dual role for PM as party chief

BNP, LDP, Labour Party and NDM support prime minister as party chief, while Jamaat, NCP and others oppose

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz at the start of the second day of the commission’s second phase of discussions. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 03:34 PM

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Tuesday announced its final decision that the prime minister cannot simultaneously hold the post of a political party chief, allowing dissenting parties to register a "note of dissent" in the National Charter.

NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz informed the decision on the 17th day of the second-round dialogue between the Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

"Most of the parties have agreed that the prime minister should not be allowed to serve as a party chief simultaneously. But, the parties that disagree with this decision will have the option to register a note of dissent in the National Charter (Reform Charter),” he said.

Prof Riaz said most parties expressed their opinions in favour of this decision, but some parties expressed different views who can record a note of dissent.

BNP, along with parties such as LDP, Labour Party and NDM, support allowing the Prime Minister to serve as the party chief, while Jamaat, NCP and several others oppose it.

Referring to this divide, Prof Riaz said: “Those who wish to give a note of dissent are requested—if they feel necessary—to reconsider the decision. That is our request. However, as per the earlier process, they will be allowed to include a note of dissent in the final National Charter.”

Tuesday’s agenda included the election-time caretaker government and the mechanism of appointments to key constitutional offices—namely the Election Commission, Public Service Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the office of the Ombudsman.

Tuesday's session started at 11:30am with adoption of a condolence motion, expressing profound sorrow at the casualties in the BAF aircraft crash on the compound of Milestone School and College in the capital's Diabari area.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Ali RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Consensus commission, political parties urge govt for treatment, compensation of Milestone crash victims

Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

Tarique: No single party can claim credit for July uprising

Political parties express grief over Uttara plane crash

NCC cuts short session after Uttara aircraft crash

Ali Riaz: Liberation War, 2024 uprising inextricably linked to nation's existence

Latest News

Chief adviser allocates burial space for deceased in Uttara jet crash

HSC exams scheduled for Thursday postponed

Consensus commission, political parties urge govt for treatment, compensation of Milestone crash victims

India offers medical support for Uttara crash victims

Govt: All six demands of Milestone students are logical

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x