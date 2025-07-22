NCC rules out dual role for PM as party chief

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Tuesday announced its final decision that the prime minister cannot simultaneously hold the post of a political party chief, allowing dissenting parties to register a "note of dissent" in the National Charter.

NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz informed the decision on the 17th day of the second-round dialogue between the Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

"Most of the parties have agreed that the prime minister should not be allowed to serve as a party chief simultaneously. But, the parties that disagree with this decision will have the option to register a note of dissent in the National Charter (Reform Charter),” he said.

Prof Riaz said most parties expressed their opinions in favour of this decision, but some parties expressed different views who can record a note of dissent.

BNP, along with parties such as LDP, Labour Party and NDM, support allowing the Prime Minister to serve as the party chief, while Jamaat, NCP and several others oppose it.

Referring to this divide, Prof Riaz said: “Those who wish to give a note of dissent are requested—if they feel necessary—to reconsider the decision. That is our request. However, as per the earlier process, they will be allowed to include a note of dissent in the final National Charter.”

Tuesday’s agenda included the election-time caretaker government and the mechanism of appointments to key constitutional offices—namely the Election Commission, Public Service Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the office of the Ombudsman.

Tuesday's session started at 11:30am with adoption of a condolence motion, expressing profound sorrow at the casualties in the BAF aircraft crash on the compound of Milestone School and College in the capital's Diabari area.