Consensus commission, political parties urge govt for treatment, compensation of Milestone crash victims

Amid national mourning over the Air Force jet crash that killed dozens of people, political parties and the National Consensus Commission expressed grief and urged the government to ensure compensation, medical care and a proper investigation into the incident.

Commission member Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar read out a condolence proposal on Tuesday at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy, prior to the start of the 17th day of the second phase of dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties, which was signed by representatives of 30 political parties.

The statement expressed profound grief over the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force’s training jet into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday.

It prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased, including children and students and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The proposal also called upon the government to ensure proper compensation for the victims’ families and guarantee quality medical treatment for the injured.

It further urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The condolence proposal was endorsed by representatives of 30 political parties who participated in the dialogue, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Revolutionary Workers Party and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, as well as by members of the Commission.

In his opening remarks, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chair Professor Ali Riaz expressed deep sympathy for the deceased and the injured.

He said: “This time last year, we were going through a severe crisis. One year later, the entire nation is once again engulfed in grief following a tragic accident.”

He called upon people from all walks of life to stand beside the affected families and urged the government to ensure proper medical care for the injured and carry out a fair investigation into the accident.

Notably, the Commission’s afternoon session on the previous day was adjourned as a mark of respect for the victims of the plane crash.

