Monday, July 21, 2025

July reawakening programs suspended for three days

  • Government announced national mourning after aircraft crash in Uttara
  • Chief Adviser’s Press Wing issued the official statement 
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 10:22 PM

July reawakening programs have been postponed for three days, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing announced on Monday, following the deadly crash of an air force jet at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara earlier in the day that left at least 20 dead.

According to its statement, the government has declared one day of national mourning for Tuesday following the crash.

In view of the tragic incident, all programs of the July reawakening festival 2025 have been suspended for the next three days.

 

