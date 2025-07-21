Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

EC seeks data on officials from 3 elections under Awami League rule

The move follows a June 22 case over electoral irregularities filed in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station

File image of Election Commission building. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 03:42 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has issued letters to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs), seeking information on officials who served in various timeline during the national elections held in 2014, 2018 and 2024 under the Awami League government, which was later ousted through July uprising.

This move follows a case filed on June 22 with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital over alleged electoral irregularities.

In light of this, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) requested the EC to provide detailed information on the officials involved.

In response, the EC is now collecting this data from the field level for submission to the PBI.

According to EC sources, the PBI asked for detailed information on returning officers, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers who carried out duties during the aforementioned elections.

The requested details include names, addresses, names of father and mother, permanent and present addresses, national ID numbers, passport numbers, mobile numbers and polling station-specific information.

Accordingly, the EC sent letters on Sunday to divisional commissioners and DCs, instructing them to forward this information to the EC Secretariat.

In national elections, 64 DCs and the divisional commissioners of Dhaka and Chittagong act as returning officers, while upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) usually serve as assistant returning officers.

However, the recent letter did not mention assistant returning officers.

In addition, district and upazila election officers are also engaged in the electoral process.

Altogether, nearly 2,00,000 officials serve as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers during national elections.

Topics:

ElectionElection Commission (EC)Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)
Read More

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Mirza Abbas urges govt to abandon partiality, fast-track election

Boat symbol no longer listed for Awami League on EC website

NID DG: Over 17,000 Bangladeshi expats enrolled as voters

EC finalizes 115 election symbols, awaits ministry vetting

EC gets approval to begin voter registration in 5 countries

Latest News

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Bank Asia, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer privileges for cardholders

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x