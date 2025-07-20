Yunus urges Army Board to promote apolitical, capable officers

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged members of the Army Headquarters Selection Board to promote officers who have demonstrated capable leadership throughout their military careers while remaining above political ideology.

The chief adviser’s instruction came when he formally inaugurated the "Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025" at the Army Headquarters in the capital.

Prof Yunus said the officers who are honest, ethical and professional and have leadership qualities deserve higher promotions.

He emphasized the professional skills, leadership qualities, standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty and above all, suitability for employment of the officers for promotion.

In this first phase of the promotion board, eligible officers of the rank of Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel of the Bangladesh Army will be considered for further promotion, according to ISPR.

Prof Yunus commended the Bangladesh Army for its continued service beyond safeguarding national independence and sovereignty, particularly in disaster response, maintaining internal security and supporting the civil administration.

Currently, the army members have been fulfilling their assigned duties to assist the civil administration for quite some time.

Prof Yunus sincerely thanked all the members of the army, including the army chief, for the sacrifice of the Bangladesh Army in the needs of the country.

At the outset of his speech, the chief adviser paid tribute to the martyrs, war-wounded and valiant freedom fighters of the Liberation War, especially those from the armed forces whose sacrifices, he said, the nation will forever remember with deep gratitude.

Prof Yunus, with due respect, remembered all the injured and martyred army members while performing their duties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

He also respectfully remembered all the martyrs and injured persons in the July uprising.

Upon arrival at the venue, the chief adviser was welcomed by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chief adviser's special assistant on defence and national solidarity and the chief of general staff.

The chief of army staff expressed his gratitude and thanks to the chief adviser for attending and inaugurating the selection board despite his busy schedule. Senior military and civil officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief adviser joined a photo session with the army officers and signed the visitors' book there.