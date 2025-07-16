NBR protests: Govt forms panel to assess state losses

The government has formed a high-profile nine-member inter-ministerial committee to assess the financial losses suffered by the state due to the prolonged strike and work abstention by Customs, VAT and Tax department officials.

According to an official order issued on Wednesday, the committee will review both the revenue losses and the broader economic impact caused by disruptions in customs clearance, import-export activities and tax collection.

The committee, headed by Syed Robiul Islam, joint secretary of the Internal Resources Division, comprises representatives from the Finance Division, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Shipping (Chittagong Port Authority), National Board of Revenue (NBR), BGMEA, and FBCCI.

The deputy secretary (Administration-1) of the Internal Resources Division will serve as the member-secretary.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings within 30 days.

The committee has been assigned three specific tasks, the first of which is to estimate the revenue losses incurred from the two-day closure of Chittagong Customs House on June 28–29.

The second task is to calculate the overall revenue shortfall caused by the two-month-long strike that disrupted operations at customs houses, VAT offices, bond commissionerates, tax zones, and appellate bodies.

The third task is to assess the broader economic impact of the strike, including its effect on import and export activities at land and river ports.

The work stoppage by revenue officials has sparked significant concerns among business leaders, who warn of supply chain disruptions and financial strain on exporters and importers.