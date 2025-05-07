Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Dr Khalilur: India’s push-in effort is inappropriate

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, BGB detained 66 Indian nationals who illegally entered Khagrachhari through various border points

File image of Dr Khalilur Rahman. Photo: BSS
Update : 07 May 2025, 08:46 PM

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday said that India’s reported act of pushing individuals into Bangladesh was not conducted through proper channels, calling it an inappropriate approach.

“This needs to be done through formal channels,” he told reporters during a media briefing at the Foreign Ministry, when asked to comment on reports that India had pushed individuals across various points along the Bangladesh-India border.

The adviser acknowledged the reports of such push-ins but reiterated Bangladesh’s consistent stance: it will only accept returnees if there is verifiable proof that those individuals are Bangladeshi citizens.

“We are examining each case. Our decision is clear — we will only receive them if there is proof that they are Bangladeshi citizens,” he said.

Asked whether Dhaka would officially raise the issue with New Delhi, he replied: “We are already trying to establish communication with the Indian government regarding this matter.”

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 66 Indian nationals who illegally entered Khagrachhari through various border points in Matiranga and Panchhari.

Of them, 27—reportedly Bengali-speaking residents of Gujarat—were found staying in a local house and claim they were flown from Gujarat and helped across the border by India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

Authorities are still investigating the identities and motives of the remaining individuals.

