Proposed ADP size for FY26 35,000C less than current allocation

The size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for FY2025–26 has been proposed at Tk2,30,000 crore, which is Tk35,000 crore lower than the current fiscal year’s original allocation.

The decision was finalized at an extended meeting of the Planning Ministry held on Tuesday, chaired by Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud.

In the current fiscal year, the original ADP allocation stood at Tk2,65,000 crore, which was later revised downward.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the draft ADP proposes that Tk1,44,000 crore will be sourced from domestic resources, while Tk86,000 crore will come from foreign project assistance.

The programme will fund a total of 1,142 projects across various sectors.

The transport and communication sector has received the highest allocation in the draft ADP, with Tk58,973 crore. It is followed by the power and energy sector with Tk32,392 crore, and the education sector with Tk28,557 crore.

Other major allocations include:

Housing and urban development: Tk22,776 crore

Health: Tk18,148 crore

Local government and rural development: Tk16,472 crore

Agriculture: Tk10,795 crore

Environment, climate change, and water resources: Tk10,641 crore

Industry and economic services: Tk5,038 crore

Science and technology: Tk3,894 crore

Most sectors have seen reduced allocations compared to the current fiscal year, reflecting the government’s strategy to prioritize essential sectors while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The final approval of the ADP is expected later this month at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), to be chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.