Govt approves draft ordinance to redraw electoral boundaries

The interim government's Advisory Council has granted both provisional and final approval to the draft of the “National Parliament Electoral Boundary Delimitation (Amendment) Ordinance 2025."

The final approval came during a meeting of the council, chaired by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, at his office in Tejgaon on Tuesday.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said that during the previous "fascist" government’s tenure, electoral boundaries were determined according to their own preferences, which led to various political parties raising complaints.

He added that due to an interpretational error in the existing law related to boundary determination, the Election Commission was unable to proceed.

The Election Commission proposed a new law, and now with the amendment in place, the Election Commission will be able to carry out its constitutional duty related to boundary redetermination as soon as the ordinance is gazetted, which is expected within a few days, he said.

Additionally, the Advisory Council approved the final amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), the adviser told the media.

Asif explained that civil cases in Bangladesh often take years, even generations, to resolve.

He said: "Several changes have been made to expedite the process. Previously, hearings could be postponed at will, but this will no longer be allowed. Written petitions by lawyers in court, which often delay proceedings for years, will now be considered final, eliminating the need for verbal presentations."

Furthermore, after a judgment is passed, a separate case is required to enforce the ruling, but this step is no longer necessary, he added.

He said the government hopes that these legal amendments will play a crucial role in expediting the resolution of civil cases.

Earlier, the Election Commission had sent proposals for amendments to Sections 4, 6, and 8 of the law to the Cabinet Division, citing ambiguities and limitations in those sections.

A draft of the proposed amendments was also submitted.

Following this, an inter-ministerial committee under the Cabinet Division reviewed the draft.