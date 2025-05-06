Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Adviser: Nine sections of Cyber Security Ordinance repealed, existing cases to be dismissed

  • The amended ordinance recognizes the internet as a fundamental right
  • The proposed ordinance also bans online gambling
  • The ordinance would make cybercrimes committed using AI punishable
Photo: PID
Update : 06 May 2025, 05:15 PM

Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday announced that the new Cyber Security Ordinance proposes the repeal of nine sections from the previous law, which were deemed notorious and accounted for 95% of cases filed, and that all existing cases under those sections will now be automatically dismissed.

"The amended Cyber Security Ordinance has, for the first time, recognized the internet as a fundamental right. The proposed ordinance also bans online gambling. For the first time, cyber-based abuse and sexual harassment of women and children have been classified as punishable offences," he said during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, following a meeting of the Advisory Council, where the draft of the new ordinance was presented. 

He also mentioned that after some final revisions, the ordinance may be officially published through a government gazette within the week.

The adviser further noted that certain other sections have been revised.

"Two offences remain under the scope of freedom of expression: one involves publishing or threatening to publish sexually abusive content targeting women and children, and the other involves inciting religious hatred that leads to violence. The definition of religious hatred has been clarified to prevent misunderstandings or misuse for harassment," he said.

Asif continued: "Additionally, for the first time in South Asia, the ordinance makes cybercrimes committed using artificial intelligence punishable. In cases involving the two offences mentioned above, if a case is filed, it will be tried in a regular court. If the magistrate finds no merit in the complaint during the pre-trial stage, they will have the authority to dismiss the case without waiting for a charge sheet. If found baseless, a case can be dismissed within 24 hours."

He added: "Among the repealed provisions are those that criminalized speech or content critical of the Liberation War, its spirit, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, national martyrs, or the national flag. These provisions led to many harassing lawsuits. Another repealed section previously allowed for lawsuits over defamatory content, under which many journalists were targeted.

"Also removed was a provision criminalizing speech that might deteriorate law and order, which had led to numerous cases. The section criminalizing the publication of offensive or alarming data has also been repealed entirely."

