Mahfuj: Govt mulls law to ensure journalist safety

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Sunday said the government is planning to introduce a law to ensure the safety of journalists, emphasizing the need for accountability in the media sector.

“Accountability is essential for protecting the interests of journalists,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled "‘Brave New Bangladesh: Reform Roadmap for Press Freedom'’ at the TIB office in Dhanmondi.

The event was jointly organised by the Unesco Dhaka Office, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and the Embassy of Sweden.

“We want to introduce a journalist safety law. We are also exploring the possibility of merging three public media entities—BTV, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and ensuring the autonomy of radio and television,” Mahfuj said.

Journalists should have the opportunity to ask questions, he said, adding that journalists can also face questions.

He said: "Members of parliament can be asked, officials of the judiciary can be asked, intelligence agencies can be asked,” he said, adding: “But journalists cannot be asked—I do not want this to happen."

Mahfuj further said: "Those who are policymakers in the media, from where their news or opinions are generated, should definitely have the opportunity to ask questions."

He said that a reassessment of media licenses, updating the list of registered media outlets and adjusting advertisement rates in line with inflation is also under consideration.

Highlighting irregularities in media taxation, he said: “You may be surprised to know that apart from one or two media houses, the rest do not pay taxes. Most operate based on political arrangements.”

He noted that a proposal is underway to form an information commission and that finalising the broadcast policy is also a priority.

“Without political consensus, media freedom cannot be ensured. We can enact ten good laws, but if the political leadership doesn’t uphold them, they won’t serve their purpose,” he added.

Referring to the role of local journalists, Mahfuj said: “We need local journalists to understand the situation across the country. But we do not need 30 to 40 newspapers in one area. We want to initiate dialogue to define standard practices and ensure protection for local journalists.”

He further mentioned his interest in journalism saying: “I once aspired to be a journalist myself. We want to adopt all possible positive approaches for the sector.”

Chief of the Media Reform Commission Kamal Ahmed spoke as the keynote speaker, while Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks, head of the Unesco Office in Dhaka Dr Susan Vize were present as the guest of honour.

Executive Director of TIB Iftekharuzzaman moderated the discussion session.