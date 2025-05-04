Sunday, May 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MoFA Facebook page hack: All urged not to engage with posts

The page was unexpectedly found compromised, said the ministry

File image of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2025, 11:24 AM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday requested everyone not to trust, share or engage with any posts or messages from its Facebook page, hacked on Saturday, until its full recovery.

The page is currently under maintenance and necessary actions are being taken to investigate the matter and strengthen security measures to prevent any such future untoward recurrence, said the Ministry.

The official Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been "unexpectedly found compromised".

It was also observed that some inappropriate contents were shared for a while without due authorisation, MoFA said.

This unanticipated interruption is being given serious attention, as this page serves as the Ministry’s most popular social media platform for the regular dissemination of important information, it said.

Official updates and communications will continue to be shared through the Ministry’s other verified platforms, including its official website.

Topics:

FacebookHackedMinistry of Foreign AffairsMoFA
Read More

Foreign ministry Facebook page hacked

MoFA disowns ex-army official’s remarks on India

Chinese business delegation to visit Bangladesh soon

Islamabad briefs Dhaka on India-Pakistan tensions

Ambassador Sufiur Rahman made special assistant to CA

Pakistan foreign secretary in Dhaka for first FOC since 2010

Latest News

Writ challenges legality of Women Reform Commission's recommendations

Is the world changing?

Khaleda set to return home Tuesday

Fixing profits

The reality of accused victims of false cases and legal remedies

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x