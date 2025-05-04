MoFA Facebook page hack: All urged not to engage with posts

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday requested everyone not to trust, share or engage with any posts or messages from its Facebook page, hacked on Saturday, until its full recovery.

The page is currently under maintenance and necessary actions are being taken to investigate the matter and strengthen security measures to prevent any such future untoward recurrence, said the Ministry.

The official Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been "unexpectedly found compromised".

It was also observed that some inappropriate contents were shared for a while without due authorisation, MoFA said.

This unanticipated interruption is being given serious attention, as this page serves as the Ministry’s most popular social media platform for the regular dissemination of important information, it said.

Official updates and communications will continue to be shared through the Ministry’s other verified platforms, including its official website.