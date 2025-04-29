Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt bars student participation in non-educational rallies

Educational institution heads have been instructed to engage students in co-curricular activities in order to keep them focused on education 

Ministry of Education. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 10:33 PM

To prevent students from neglecting their studies and engaging in unrest, the government has taken steps to ban their participation in rallies and assemblies unrelated to education.

The Ministry of Education recently issued a directive to the heads of educational institutions in this regard.

In a notice from the Secondary and Higher Education Division, institution heads have been instructed to engage students in co-curricular activities in order to keep them focused on education and classroom activities.

The notice states that it has been observed recently that school and college-level students in Dhaka and other parts of the country are participating in rallies and assemblies on issues unrelated to education.

As a result, educational activities are being disrupted, and young students are being physically and mentally harmed.

Moreover, such unprovoked activities are causing concern and anxiety among both students and their guardians, the notice added.

The notice further states that, in this context, it is essential to keep students focused on their studies and actively involve them in various types of co-curricular activities.

To this end, necessary measures must be taken to strengthen classroom and co-curricular activities by involving parents through the heads of educational institutions, it said.

Topics:

Ministry of Educationextracurricular activities
Read More

Polytechnic students announce 'Long March to Dhaka' if demands remain unmet

Polytechnic students hold mass rally in Agargaon over six-point demand

Polytechnic students spurn meeting, protests to go on

Coaching centres nationwide to remain closed from Thursday

Education Ministry appoints principal who died two years ago

Section 144 to be imposed surrounding SSC exam centres

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x