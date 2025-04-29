Govt bars student participation in non-educational rallies

To prevent students from neglecting their studies and engaging in unrest, the government has taken steps to ban their participation in rallies and assemblies unrelated to education.

The Ministry of Education recently issued a directive to the heads of educational institutions in this regard.

In a notice from the Secondary and Higher Education Division, institution heads have been instructed to engage students in co-curricular activities in order to keep them focused on education and classroom activities.

The notice states that it has been observed recently that school and college-level students in Dhaka and other parts of the country are participating in rallies and assemblies on issues unrelated to education.

As a result, educational activities are being disrupted, and young students are being physically and mentally harmed.

Moreover, such unprovoked activities are causing concern and anxiety among both students and their guardians, the notice added.

The notice further states that, in this context, it is essential to keep students focused on their studies and actively involve them in various types of co-curricular activities.

To this end, necessary measures must be taken to strengthen classroom and co-curricular activities by involving parents through the heads of educational institutions, it said.