No entry into Secretariat for vehicles without Home Ministry stickers

Vehicles lacking stickers issued by the security branch of the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry will no longer be allowed to enter the Bangladesh Secretariat, as per a new directive issued to relevant authorities.

Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, director (public relations) at the Home Ministry, said on Tuesday that letters were sent last week from the Public Security Division to all senior secretaries and secretaries of different ministries regarding the matter.

The decision also bars the entry of vehicles bearing expired rectangular stickers. Holders of such vehicles have been instructed to obtain the newly issued round stickers.

According to the letter, vehicles with expired rectangular stickers issued by the Public Security Division and all vehicles without stickers will not be allowed to enter the Secretariat.

All concerned have been asked to replace expired stickers with the new round ones issued by the division.