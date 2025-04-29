Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

No entry into Secretariat for vehicles without Home Ministry stickers

Vehicles with expired rectangular stickers issued by Public Security Division and all vehicles without stickers will not be allowed to enter the Secretariat

File image of Bangladesh Secretariate. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 08:34 PM

Vehicles lacking stickers issued by the security branch of the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry will no longer be allowed to enter the Bangladesh Secretariat, as per a new directive issued to relevant authorities.

Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, director (public relations) at the Home Ministry, said on Tuesday that letters were sent last week from the Public Security Division to all senior secretaries and secretaries of different ministries regarding the matter.

The decision also bars the entry of vehicles bearing expired rectangular stickers. Holders of such vehicles have been instructed to obtain the newly issued round stickers.

According to the letter, vehicles with expired rectangular stickers issued by the Public Security Division and all vehicles without stickers will not be allowed to enter the Secretariat.

All concerned have been asked to replace expired stickers with the new round ones issued by the division.

Topics:

Ministry of Home AffairsBangladesh Secretariat
Read More

Ministries to publish list of politically motivated cases recommended for withdrawal

10 police stations under DMP to get own buildings on Sept 1

Govt strengthening security at administrative offices, including Secretariat

Home adviser: Call for interim govt extension came from public, not me

Govt orders reinstatement of 'except Israel' clause in Bangladeshi passports

Two police stations renamed

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x