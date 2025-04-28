Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BTRC gives initial approval to Starlink, awaits final ministry nod

Starlink’s entry into market is seen as major breakthrough for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, benefiting remote communities and local entrepreneurs

Starlink. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 02:26 PM

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has given initial approval to Starlink to provide satellite internet services in Bangladesh.

It sent a letter to the Posts and Telecommunications Division last week seeking final endorsement, according to a ministry source.

Under telecommunications law, BTRC is required to obtain prior approval from the ministry before making major decisions, including the issuance of licences.

On April 7, Starlink applied to the BTRC for a licence to operate in the country under the regulatory framework titled "Guidelines for Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) Satellite Services Operators in Bangladesh."

On March 25, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus directed the relevant authorities to ensure the commercial launch of Starlink’s satellite broadband internet service in Bangladesh within 90 days.

During trial broadcasts in the country, Starlink operated using its foreign satellite broadband gateway, according to officials.

However, for commercial operations, the company must comply with the Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) policy. This policy requires the use of a local broadband gateway or International Internet Gateway (IIG).

Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been in negotiations with Bangladesh’s regulatory authorities over the licensing process.

The initiative aims to address the recurring internet shutdowns that have disrupted freelance and business activities.

Starlink’s entry into the market is seen as a major breakthrough for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, particularly benefiting remote communities and local entrepreneurs.

Bangladeshi companies are already collaborating with Starlink to establish ground stations, facilitating the integration of satellite connectivity.

Topics:

StarlinkBangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC)
Read More

Starlink receives BIDA approval to operate in Bangladesh

CA announces NBR dissolution, key reforms in passport, Hajj app, and Starlink deal

Yunus orders commercial launch of Starlink internet within 90 days

Yunus urges police to stay firm, lawful during election

CAAB, SpaceX explore Starlink internet services for Bangladesh airports

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb: Starlink will ensure high-speed internet in both urban, rural areas

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x