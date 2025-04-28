BTRC gives initial approval to Starlink, awaits final ministry nod

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has given initial approval to Starlink to provide satellite internet services in Bangladesh.

It sent a letter to the Posts and Telecommunications Division last week seeking final endorsement, according to a ministry source.

Under telecommunications law, BTRC is required to obtain prior approval from the ministry before making major decisions, including the issuance of licences.

On April 7, Starlink applied to the BTRC for a licence to operate in the country under the regulatory framework titled "Guidelines for Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) Satellite Services Operators in Bangladesh."

On March 25, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus directed the relevant authorities to ensure the commercial launch of Starlink’s satellite broadband internet service in Bangladesh within 90 days.

During trial broadcasts in the country, Starlink operated using its foreign satellite broadband gateway, according to officials.

However, for commercial operations, the company must comply with the Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) policy. This policy requires the use of a local broadband gateway or International Internet Gateway (IIG).

Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been in negotiations with Bangladesh’s regulatory authorities over the licensing process.

The initiative aims to address the recurring internet shutdowns that have disrupted freelance and business activities.

Starlink’s entry into the market is seen as a major breakthrough for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, particularly benefiting remote communities and local entrepreneurs.

Bangladeshi companies are already collaborating with Starlink to establish ground stations, facilitating the integration of satellite connectivity.