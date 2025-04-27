Monday, April 28, 2025

Energy adviser: Service disruptions must be immediately announced on TV scrolls

Customer and passenger services are not acts of kindness, but responsibilities, mentioned an official directive

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 03:17 PM

Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan issued an official directive on Sunday, stating that any disruption in electricity, metro rail, road, or railway services must be immediately announced through television scrolls.

The directive said that on Saturday, there was a temporary disruption in metro rail operations and a power outage in the Khulna region.

However, the heads of the concerned ministries or agencies did not provide any information to the adviser. Instead, the adviser learned about these incidents through social media, the directive mentioned.

The directive further said that from now on, any incident of service disruption for customers or passengers must be quickly broadcast through TV scrolls.

Similarly, when the service is restored, that information must also be shared, along with an apology for the inconvenience, it added.

It was emphasized in the directive that customer and passenger services are not acts of kindness, but responsibilities.

A source from the Ministry of Road Transport said that Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to take timely measures and to inform the public about the metro rail disruption and power outage.

He has also sought explanations from the concerned offices.

Topics:

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan
