Ali Riaz: We are at a historic juncture

Stating that the nation is at a historic juncture, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chair Dr Ali Riaz on Tuesday said the ongoing talks between the BNP and the Commission are being conducted in line with directives from Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

“The chief adviser is being kept informed of the daily agenda. He is providing guidance and the meetings are taking place based on his instructions,” Dr Ali Riaz said while talking to reporters in the morning at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban ahead of a fresh round of talks with the BNP.

The day marked the third round of talks between the National Consensus Commission and the BNP, aimed at reviewing the reform proposals submitted by five of the 11 national commissions formed by the interim government.

“We are at a historic juncture. The proposals that have emerged will be further discussed with the relevant commissions. We also hope to wrap up this initial phase of discussions with the BNP on Tuesday,” he told the journalists.

Ali Riaz said that 35 political parties have submitted reform proposals and the Commission has so far held meetings with 15 of them, including the BNP.

The second phase of political consultations is expected to begin in May.

The BNP delegation, led by Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, has held extensive meetings with the Consensus Commission on Thursday (April 17) and Sunday (April 20).

The party had officially submitted its reform proposals on 23 March, 2025.

Following the ousting of the Awami League-led government on August 5 last year, the interim administration formed 11 commissions in two phases to lay the groundwork for national reform.

The Consensus Commission, spearheaded by Dr Yunus, began its activities on February 15, with the aim of forging national unity based on the recommendations of these commissions.