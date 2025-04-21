Labour Reform Commission urges recognition of workers killed in labour movements as martyrs

The Labour Reform Commission has recommended that the government officially recognize all workers killed during labour movements, including the 1969 mass uprising, as “martyrs”.

The recommendation was made in a report submitted to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday.

The commission highlighted 25 major recommendations in its report, placing emphasis on state recognition of sacrifices made by workers during significant labour struggles in the country’s history.

The proposal includes both those killed in the 2024 uprising and others who died during protests and worker-led demonstrations.

The report also recommends state-level policies to ensure compensation for those killed due to workplace accidents or negligence, as well as rehabilitation and medical care for the injured.

It further calls for swift trials and punishment for those responsible for major industrial disasters, such as the Rana Plaza, Tazreen Fashion, and Hashem Foods tragedies.

Legal protection and recognition for all categories of workers are highlighted in the report. This includes formal and informal workers, agricultural labourers, home-based workers, migrant labourers, and self-employed individuals.

The commission recommended ensuring legal safeguards under labour law for all these groups, including the recognition of work, issuance of identity documents, guaranteed employment and income, dignified and decent working conditions, and effective measures to counter the growing trend of temporary and agency-based employment.

The recommendations outlined the right to a fair wage (living wage) that enables a dignified standard of living for workers and their families, equitable participation in development and a fair share of its benefits, safe and healthy working conditions for all, and adequate compensation in the event of workplace accidents.

They also emphasized the right to general healthcare for both workers and their families, access to social protection in cases of retirement, disability, illness, maternity, or any other adverse circumstances, and inclusion in at least one form of social security scheme.

Furthermore, the report stresses the importance of workers being able to organize, be collectively represented, file complaints in cases of rights violations, and access remedies and justice to ensure the protection of their rights and fair entitlements.

To ensure these rights, the report proposes that the government undertake essential and fundamental reforms to existing labour laws—or enact new laws where needed—through an appropriate tripartite process.

These reforms should align with the constitution, ILO conventions, principles and declarations related to decent work, and international responsibilities concerning human rights and business, it says.

The commission further urged the implementation of its recommendations in accordance with these standards.