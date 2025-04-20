Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ambassador Sufiur Rahman made special assistant to CA

He will hold the rank of a state minister

Md Sufiur Rahman. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 03:54 PM

Ambassador Md Sufiur Rahman has been appointed as the special assistant on foreign affairs to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

He will hold the rank of a state minister.

According to the official notification, under section 3(B) of the Rules of Business 1996, executive powers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been delegated to Sufiur Rahman to assist the chief adviser.

A ninth batch officer, Sufiur Rahman joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1990. He served as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and as ambassador to Switzerland, Australia, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

After retiring in 2024, he joined North South University as a senior research fellow.

Muhammad YunusMinistry of Foreign Affairs
