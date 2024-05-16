Local Government Division gets highest allocation in ADP for FY25

The Local Government Division has received the highest allocation, Tk38,808.88 crore, in the new Annual Development Program (ADP) for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, approved by the National Economic Council on Thursday.

The allocation is 15% of the overall ADP outlay of Tk265,000 crore.

The ADP was cleared in a meeting presided over by NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC Conference room in Dhaka's Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister Abdus Salam, State Minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker and Planning Division Senior Secretary Satyajit Karmaker briefed reporters after the meeting.

Among the highest 10 allocation recipient ministries and divisions, Road Transport and Highways Division received the second highest allocation with Tk32,042 crore (12.39%), Power Division Tk29,177 crore (11.28%), Primary and Mass Education Ministry Tk16,136 crore (6.24%), Health Services Division Tk13,741 crore (5.31%), Railways Ministry Tk13,726 crore (5.31%), Science and Technology Ministry Tk12,887 crore (4.98%), Secondary and Higher Education Division with Tk11,388 crore (4.40%), Shipping Ministry with Tk10,373 crore (4.01%) and Water Resources Ministry Tk8,687 crore (3.36%).

The total allocation for the 10 ministries or divisions is around Tk186,965 crore, which is some 72% of the overall ADP outlay.

In sector-wise allocation, the transport and communication sector received the highest Tk70,687.75 crore (26.67% of the total ADP outlay).

Among the top 10 sectors in terms of allocation, the power and energy sector received the second highest allocation of around Tk40,752 crore (15.38%) followed by the education sector with Tk 31,529 crore (11.36%), housing community facilities with Tk24,868 crore (9.38%), health sector with Tk20,683 crore (7.8%), local government and rural development with Tk17,986 crore (6.79%), agriculture sector with Tk13,220 crore (4.99%), environment, climate change and water resources with Tk11,089 crore (4.18%), industry and economic services with Tk6,492 crore (2.45%) and science and information technology sector with Tk4,786 crore (1.25%).

Besides, the NEC approved some Tk13,288.91 crore ADP for autonomous bodies or corporations.

In the new ADP, the total number of projects is 1,321 including 1,133 investment projects, 21 survey projects, 87 technical assistance projects and 80 projects from the autonomous bodies and corporations.