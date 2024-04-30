Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Ilish fishing set to resume as 2-month ban ends on Tuesday

  • Government imposed ban from March 1 till April 30
  • Ban imposed to increase ilish production
File image of Ilish. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM

Fishermen will be able to resume ilish fishing on Tuesday midnight as a two-month ban on catching, selling and transportation of the national fish ends.

With a view to boost the production of ilish, the government imposed a two-month ban on ilish catching, selling, hoarding and transporting from March 1 till April 30.

The ban covers ilish sanctuaries in six districts -- Barisal, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali.

The sanctuaries are 100km in the Meghna River from Chandpur’s Shatnol to Lakshmipur, Char Alexander, 90km in Shahbazpur Channel in Bhola, 100km in Tentulia River in Bhola, 20km in Naria and Bhederganj upazilas in Chandpur, and 82km in Hizla, Mehendiganj and Barisal Sadar upazilas, Gazaria and the Meghna River.

The prohibition, enforced by the district and upazila task forces, aims to preserve the aquatic ecosystem and boost ilish production.

Golam Hasan Mehedi, district fisheries officer, said: “Every year, the government imposes a two-month ban from March 1 to April 30 to increase the production of ilish."

He also expected production of 600,000 tons of ilish this year.

A total of 300 fishermen were sentenced to different jail terms during this period for violating the order of the government while 5 million metres of nets, three tons of jatka fish and 60 fishing boats were seized during the ban, said Golam Mehedi.

Besides, Tk10 lakh was realized in fines from the fishermen during this period.

The government also provided 40kg of rice to each fisherman under a food assistance program during the ban period, he said.

Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Chandpur river police station, said the River Police was also active in enforcing the ban.

Topics:

ChandpurBarisalIlish ban
