Baroness Nuala O’Loan to visit Bangladesh to share Northern Ireland’s peacebuilding experience

Baroness Nuala O’Loan, the first police ombudsman for Northern Ireland, will visit Bangladesh from November 5 to 7 at the invitation of the Embassy of Ireland.

She will be accompanied by Ireland’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Kevin Kelly.

During her visit, Baroness O’Loan is expected to meet senior members of the interim government, civil society organizations working on police reform and justice, and representatives of diplomatic missions and international agencies engaged in Bangladesh’s reform process.

She will also deliver a public lecture at the University of Dhaka, reflecting on Ireland’s experience in police reform, peacebuilding, and reconciliation, and discussing how those lessons could be applied in Bangladesh’s ongoing transition.

Appointed in 1999 under the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 1998, just after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, Baroness O’Loan led the Ombudsman’s Office during a critical phase of post-conflict transition. Her work was recognized for promoting accountability, independence, and public trust in law enforcement.

Ambassador Kevin Kelly said the visit demonstrates Ireland’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition and efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Baroness O’Loan’s visit reflects Ireland’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s democratic transition and deepening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Rooted in shared values of peace, justice, and reconciliation, Ireland’s cooperation seeks to contribute to a reform process in Bangladesh that is both inclusive and enduring,” Kelly said.