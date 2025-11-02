Dhaka stresses peace, stability in Middle East

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East.

He remarked during a bilateral meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, said a foreign ministry's press release on Sunday.

Adviser Touhid lauded Bahrain's constructive leadership and diplomatic efforts in promoting regional harmony and fostering dialogue among nations.

He expressed Bangladesh's readiness to work closely with Bahrain to advance mutual interests and strengthen cooperation in areas of shared priority.

The foreign adviser also conveyed Bangladesh's interest in hosting the second round of Political Consultations in Dhaka in 2025 and extended an invitation to the Bahraini Foreign Minister to visit Dhaka and lead his country's delegation.

Adviser Touhid is attending the sessions and side events of the 21st Manama Dialogue, which has brought together global leaders, foreign ministers and policymakers to discuss key regional and international security challenges.