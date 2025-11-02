Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka stresses peace, stability in Middle East

Foreign Adviser Touhid expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to enhance cooperation

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo: Facebook
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 01:27 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Middle East. 

He remarked during a bilateral meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, said a foreign ministry's press release on Sunday. 

Adviser Touhid lauded Bahrain's constructive leadership and diplomatic efforts in promoting regional harmony and fostering dialogue among nations. 

He expressed Bangladesh's readiness to work closely with Bahrain to advance mutual interests and strengthen cooperation in areas of shared priority.

The foreign adviser also conveyed Bangladesh's interest in hosting the second round of Political Consultations in Dhaka in 2025 and extended an invitation to the Bahraini Foreign Minister to visit Dhaka and lead his country's delegation.

Adviser Touhid is attending the sessions and side events of the 21st Manama Dialogue, which has brought together global leaders, foreign ministers and policymakers to discuss key regional and international security challenges.

Topics:

Md Touhid Hossain
Read More

Bangladesh reaffirms solidarity with Qatar; against any threat to security

Touhid seeks reopening of Bahraini visa for Bangladeshis

Touhid: Have deep relations with US, extensive economic ties with China

Touhid: Bangladesh follows legal process in Hasina's return request

New ILO chief in Dhaka stresses urgency of decent work agenda

Touhid: Only one agreement under Indian LoC cancelled

Latest News

Prof Bidhan: Teachers must be aware to improve education quality in haor areas

Dinajpur farmers fear major losses as rain, wind flatten crops

1,407 tons of potatoes exported to Nepal via Banglabandha

Roadblocks trigger heavy traffic congestion in Dhaka

NZ great Williamson retires from T20 internationals

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x