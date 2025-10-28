Touhid: Have deep relations with US, extensive economic ties with China

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Tuesday said there is nothing for anyone to worry about regarding Dhaka’s engagement with Beijing, stressing that Bangladesh maintains a balanced approach in its relations with other countries.

“I don’t think there is any reason for concern, since we have maintained a balance. There is nothing for anyone to worry about,” he said when a journalist asked for his comments on concerns expressed by a third country about Bangladesh’s engagement with China.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Touhid said Bangladesh maintains a balanced policy in its relations with other countries and that there is no question of avoiding relations with any particular nation.

“We have deep relations with the United States and extensive economic relations with China,” said the foreign affairs adviser, expressing confidence that Bangladesh will continue to uphold this balanced approach.

Touhid also said he believes that future governments will continue to follow this policy.

Brent Christensen, nominee for US Ambassador to Bangladesh, on Thursday said if confirmed, he would engage with the Bangladesh government and military to clearly articulate the risks from Chinese activity, involvement with their military activities in the maritime domain and in their critical infrastructure, as well as highlight the opportunities and benefits that come with a closer partnership with the United States, especially military-to-military.

"The United States supports Bangladesh in its journey toward a bright and democratic future," he told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in his opening statement during his nomination hearing.

If confirmed, Christensen said, he looks forward to leading the Embassy Dhaka team to build strong ties with both the current interim government and its democratically elected successor to advance the US- Bangladesh relationship.

Responding to another question, Touhid said: “I think Bangladesh receives significant attention in the international arena compared to its size and strength.”

“Those who are bigger and stronger than us naturally have greater visibility. But considering our economic and political position, our visibility is not small - we are maintaining our presence everywhere,” he added.