Sunday, October 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pakistan Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman calls on CA Yunus

During the meeting, they discussed Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, focusing on trade, investment, and defence cooperation

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka. Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 26 Oct 2025, 04:08 PM

Visiting Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, including growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation, said a press release of the CA's Press Wing on Sunday. 

Emphasizing the shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, General Mirza expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors. 

He noted the vast potential for expanding trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"Our two countries will support each other," General Mirza said, adding that a two-way shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong has already begun operations, while a Dhaka-Karachi air route is expected to open within months.

Both sides also underscored the need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and Europe. 

They exchanged views on the growing challenge of misinformation and the misuse of social media by non-state actors to undermine peace and stability across various regions.

"Fake news and disinformation have flooded social media. It is being used to sow chaos. There must be a concerted global effort to combat this menace," Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus remarked.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were present at the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunusbilateral meetingBangladesh-Pakistan
