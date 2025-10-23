Thursday, October 23, 2025

Bangladesh to open new consulate in Michigan, US

The approval came at Thursday’s Advisory Council meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus attends the Advisory Council meeting approving a new Bangladeshi consulate in Michigan, USA, on October 23, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 07:26 PM

The Advisory Council has approved the establishment of a new Bangladeshi consulate in Michigan, United States.

The approval came during a meeting of the Advisory Council held on Thursday at the Chief Adviser’s Office, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared the information at a briefing later in the afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

“It has been decided to establish a new consulate office of Bangladesh in Detroit, Michigan,” Shafiqul said.

“The chief adviser instructed that the consulate should be fully capable of providing online services from the very beginning of its operations,” he added.

Bangladesh currently has an embassy in Washington, DC, and consulate offices in Houston (Texas), Los Angeles (California), Miami (Florida), New Orleans (Louisiana), and New York. The country also maintains a Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Topics:

BangladeshMuhammad YunusUSAMichigan
