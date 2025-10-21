IRI delegation meets BNP

A delegation from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI) held a meeting with BNP on Tuesday.

The meeting began at 12pm at the BNP Chairperson's office in the city's Gulshan area.

BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter to BSS.

Under the leadership of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a team of party leaders also took part in the meeting.

The team includes BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Ismail Zabihullah, Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid, BNP Acting Chairman's Adviser Dr Mahdi Amin, and BNP International Affairs Secretary Rashedul Haque.

The IRI delegation was led by IRI board member Christopher J Fussner and Senior Fellow with the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Lisa Curtis.

Technical Specialist of IRI Jessica Keegan, Resident Program Director of IRI Steve Cima, Program Director of NDI Jamie Spikermann, Campaigns and Advocacy Consultant of IRI John Fluharty, Consultant Darin Bielecki, Program Consultant Amitabh Ghosh, and Consultant Syeda Mushrefa Jahan were also present at the meeting.