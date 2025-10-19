Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh, China vow to strengthen cooperation marking 50 years of diplomatic ties

Speakers hoped the two countries would deepen people-to-people ties and uphold friendship and cooperation for future generations

Apon Friendship Exchange Center organized the event to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties on October 18, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 03:49 PM

Bangladesh and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and advancing shared development as the two nations marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The pledge came at a seminar titled "Join Hands to Act on the Four Global Initiatives and Promote Common Development of Bangladesh and China" held in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

The Apon Friendship Exchange Center organized the event to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties, said a press release issued by the Chinese embassy on Sunday.

Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Dr Liu Yuyin, attended the seminar as the chief guest, joined by BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, BNP Vice Chairman Dr S M Asaduzzaman Ripon, Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Mr Apurba Jahangir, and National Press Club President Hasan Hafiz, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Liu said that as the two countries celebrate 50 years of friendship, it is time to align their cooperation with the vision of China's Four Global Initiatives and further strengthen the synergy of their development strategies and partnership plans.

He emphasized advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to build a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future, rooted in mutual respect, equality, and long-standing friendship.

Participants at the seminar observed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, Bangladesh and China have consistently maintained mutual respect, equality, and cooperation across various sectors.

They praised China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Four Global Initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping on development, security, civilization, and governance-calling them visionary frameworks that contribute to global peace and prosperity.

Speakers also expressed hope that the two countries would continue to expand people-to-people exchanges and carry forward the spirit of friendship and collaboration for generations to come.

Topics:

Diplomatic RelationsBangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
Read More

Deal signed for 6th Bangladesh-China bridge renovation

PM Hasina to make historic first official visit to Thailand

Turkey takes measures as trade with Bangladesh far from potential

PM Hasina: Bangladeshi diplomats have to be active in strengthening economic diplomacy

Momen for collaboration among neighbours in South Asia through strategic partnership

2-day Korean fair begins in Dhaka Saturday

Latest News

Education adviser hopes protesting MPO teachers will return to classes

Ikhtier Khan Prince new vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities

Sarjis questions EC’s integrity over refusal to allocate ‘Shapla’ symbol

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Qatar talks

Panna Group hosts ‘Charge-Up Carnival Dealer Meet 2025’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x