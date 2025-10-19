Bangladesh, China vow to strengthen cooperation marking 50 years of diplomatic ties

Bangladesh and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and advancing shared development as the two nations marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The pledge came at a seminar titled "Join Hands to Act on the Four Global Initiatives and Promote Common Development of Bangladesh and China" held in Dhaka on Saturday evening.

The Apon Friendship Exchange Center organized the event to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties, said a press release issued by the Chinese embassy on Sunday.

Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Dr Liu Yuyin, attended the seminar as the chief guest, joined by BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, BNP Vice Chairman Dr S M Asaduzzaman Ripon, Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Mr Apurba Jahangir, and National Press Club President Hasan Hafiz, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Liu said that as the two countries celebrate 50 years of friendship, it is time to align their cooperation with the vision of China's Four Global Initiatives and further strengthen the synergy of their development strategies and partnership plans.

He emphasized advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to build a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future, rooted in mutual respect, equality, and long-standing friendship.

Participants at the seminar observed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, Bangladesh and China have consistently maintained mutual respect, equality, and cooperation across various sectors.

They praised China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Four Global Initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping on development, security, civilization, and governance-calling them visionary frameworks that contribute to global peace and prosperity.

Speakers also expressed hope that the two countries would continue to expand people-to-people exchanges and carry forward the spirit of friendship and collaboration for generations to come.