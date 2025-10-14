CA lauds mayor of Rome for supporting Bangladeshi community

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed his deep appreciation to the mayor of Rome for supporting the Bangladeshi community, noting their successful cultural integration and contributions both to Italian society and to the Bangladeshi economy.

"Thank you for taking good care of the Bangladeshi migrants," Professor Muhammad Yunus said during a meeting with the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, at his office on Monday (Rome Time).

He said the Bangladeshi migrants in Italy are contributing to the host economy and the country back home by sending vital remittances.

"They are now culturally integrated here. Many chefs in the top Italian restaurants are from Bangladesh," Professor Yunus said.

Mayor Gualtieri also commended the Bangladeshi diaspora for their positive role in Rome’s multicultural landscape.

He warmly welcomed Professor Yunus to his office, located amidst the ancient ruins of the Roman Empire, dating back to the era of Julius Caesar.

From his balcony, he offered the chief adviser a brief tour of the historic Roman Senate and surrounding archaeological sites.

The mayor also presented a commemorative plaque to Professor Muhammad Yunus during the meeting at his office.

The plaque features a carved image of the Roman Emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius and has recently been gifted to several world leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During their bilateral meeting, the two leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cultural ties between Rome and Bangladesh, especially considering the presence of over 50,000 Bangladeshi nationals living in the Italian capital.

Their discussions further touched on topics including Bangladesh’s upcoming national election, safe migration, and the possibility of a future visit to Bangladesh by the Italian Prime Minister.

SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed and Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Italy, Rokebul Haque, were present at the meeting.