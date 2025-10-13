Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Indian envoy: Media must shape future-focused Bangladesh-India ties

Indian envoy Pranay Verma emphasizes closer media collaboration to foster a positive, forward-looking narrative of Bangladesh-India ties

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma addresses members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, during a meeting at the High Commission on Sunday, October 13, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 06:03 PM

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has emphasized the need for deeper media engagement between Bangladesh and India to help shape a future-oriented and constructive narrative around bilateral relations.

Speaking at an interaction with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Indian High Commission on Sunday, Verma described media as a vital bridge that connects people, facilitates dialogue, and promotes mutual understanding rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and development goals.

The event followed a week-long training visit to India by DCAB members from October 4–10, organized by the Government of India.

During the session, participants reflected on their experiences and noted how the visit enriched their perspective on Bangladesh-India relations.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin, and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were also present at the event.

Topics:

Indian High CommissionerPranay Kumar Verma
Read More

India hopeful of greater trade connectivity, economic engagement with Bangladesh

Verma: Logic of interdependence, mutual benefit to keep guiding Dhaka-Delhi ties

MoFA summons Indian envoy over border tensions

Chief adviser pays tribute to Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission 

Pranay Verma: India, Bangladesh have so many things to offer each other

Indian envoy calls youths custodians of Dhaka, Delhi future relationship

Latest News

Rangpur retain NCL T20 trophy

Adviser: Govt reviewing Hefazat’s demand to replace music teachers with religious ones

Australian minister to visit Bangladesh, India for strengthening ties

Naogaon sanitary landfill and waste treatment plant delayed over design flaws

Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x