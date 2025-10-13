Indian envoy: Media must shape future-focused Bangladesh-India ties

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has emphasized the need for deeper media engagement between Bangladesh and India to help shape a future-oriented and constructive narrative around bilateral relations.

Speaking at an interaction with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Indian High Commission on Sunday, Verma described media as a vital bridge that connects people, facilitates dialogue, and promotes mutual understanding rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and development goals.

The event followed a week-long training visit to India by DCAB members from October 4–10, organized by the Government of India.

During the session, participants reflected on their experiences and noted how the visit enriched their perspective on Bangladesh-India relations.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin, and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were also present at the event.