Bangladesh welcomes Hamas-Israel dialogue, reiterates support for two-state solution

Bangladesh has welcomed the ongoing dialogue between Hamas and Israel aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Dhaka hoped that the diplomatic initiative would pave the way for lasting peace in the region and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, said the foreign ministry in a statement here on Thursday.

It said that Bangladesh underscored its firm belief that "diplomacy and dialogue are the only means to resolve any conflict," and commended all stakeholders involved in facilitating the peace process to end the tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The government expressed optimism that the ongoing talks would result in an immediate ceasefire, the restoration of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the immense suffering of the people of Gaza.

"Bangladesh hopes that, by ending the ongoing war in Gaza, this diplomatic process would pave the way for the realization of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine," the statement said.

Reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, Bangladesh reiterated its steadfast support for a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

It further stated that Bangladesh stands ready to contribute to peacekeeping and the reconstruction process in Gaza, emphasizing its continued commitment to promoting peace, stability, and justice in the Middle East.