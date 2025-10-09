Thursday, October 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh welcomes Hamas-Israel dialogue, reiterates support for two-state solution

Bangladesh stands ready to contribute to peacekeeping and the reconstruction process in Gaza, emphasizing its continued commitment to promoting peace

File image: Displaced Palestinians returning to Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on January 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 04:04 PM

Bangladesh has welcomed the ongoing dialogue between Hamas and Israel aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Dhaka hoped that the diplomatic initiative would pave the way for lasting peace in the region and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, said the foreign ministry in a statement here on Thursday.

It said that Bangladesh underscored its firm belief that "diplomacy and dialogue are the only means to resolve any conflict," and commended all stakeholders involved in facilitating the peace process to end the tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The government expressed optimism that the ongoing talks would result in an immediate ceasefire, the restoration of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the immense suffering of the people of Gaza.

"Bangladesh hopes that, by ending the ongoing war in Gaza, this diplomatic process would pave the way for the realization of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine," the statement said.

Reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, Bangladesh reiterated its steadfast support for a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

It further stated that Bangladesh stands ready to contribute to peacekeeping and the reconstruction process in Gaza, emphasizing its continued commitment to promoting peace, stability, and justice in the Middle East.

Topics:

GazaBangladesh Foreign MinistryIsrael-Hamas Conflict
Read More

Shahidul Alam, fellow activists taken to Israel’s Ketziot prison

Press secretary demands release of Shahidul Alam, others

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

Shahidul Alam determined as Sumud flotilla enters Palestinian time zone

Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

Ducsu stands in solidarity with Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Latest News

Zidane's son Luca 'proud' to play for Algeria

UN says has enough stocks to feed entire Gaza for 3 months

Tarique: Democracy means ensuring people’s freedom, basic rights

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

Shahidul Alam, fellow activists taken to Israel’s Ketziot prison

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x