Bangladesh, Turkiye discuss ways to diversify trade, enhance connectivity

Bangladesh and Turkiye on Tuesday discussed various measures to diversify trade, enhance connectivity, boost investment, and promote joint ventures, while emphasising the importance of convening the next round of the Joint Economic Commission at the earliest opportunity.

The issues were discussed at the 4th Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye that took place at the State Guest House Padma.

The Bangladesh side invited further Turkish investments in Bangladesh.

In light of its LDC graduation, Bangladesh sought Turkiye’s support in addressing the transitional challenges both during and beyond the post-graduation period.

Both sides reviewed the existing defence and security cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the growing collaboration in defence industries, procurement, training, and capacity building.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Asad Alam Siam and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye A Berris Ekinci led their respective delegations.

The consultations, held in a warm, cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflected the close friendship, mutual respect, cultural affinity and religious values that bind the two nations.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the historic ties between the two countries, based on solidarity, mutual trust and common aspirations for peace, stability,development and prosperity, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Bangladesh side expressed deep appreciation for Turkiye’s steadfast support for the interim government of Bangladesh and its reform initiatives aimed at consolidating democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and promoting inclusive governance.

The Turkish side reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its democratic transition and institution-building efforts.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The two sides acknowledged the potential for partnership in the energy sector, with a view to leveraging Turkiye’s advanced expertise in green technologies and supporting Bangladesh’s growing demand for diversified and sustainable energy solutions.

They expressed satisfaction with the expanding cooperation in education, culture, science, and technology. Both sides exchanged views to strengthen collaboration in research and innovation, vocational training, ICT, youth and sports and cultural exchanges to further enhance people-to-people contacts.

The Bangladesh side expressed sincere appreciation for Turkiye’s continued support in the health sector, including medical treatment for the injured during the "July Revolution" as well as the operation of Turkiye’s Field Hospital based in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Camps.

Both sides exchanged views on possible ways to enhance cooperation in the health sector.

The Bangladesh side conveyed deep appreciation for Turkiye’s sustained political and humanitarian support in addressing the Rohingya crisis.

Both sides emphasised the urgent need for increased aid, justice, and accountability for atrocities against the Rohingyas and their voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return to their homeland in Myanmar.

Bangladesh also expressed gratitude to Turkiye for its active participation in the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya, held on 30 September 2025 on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both sides exchanged views on various regional and global developments and welcomed recent international recognitions of the State of Palestine by many more countries.

They reiterated their steadfast support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides strongly condemned the ongoing genocide against civilians, including women and children, in the Gaza Strip, extremist Israeli rhetoric about the West Bank’s annexation, and attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem, while emphasising the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the unequivocal rejection of starvation as a weapon of war.

Both delegations reaffirmed their strong commitment to close cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and D-8.

Bangladesh congratulated Turkiye on successfully hosting the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul in June 2025, as well as the 49th Session of the D-8 Commission held in Istanbul in May 2025.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral instruments, which have contributed significantly to deepening and broadening bilateral relations across various sectors.

They also reviewed the status of pending bilateral agreements and MoUs and agreed to expedite their finalization with a view to early signing.

The discussions concluded in a spirit of shared purpose.

Both sides agreed to convene the next round of Political Consultations in Ankara on a mutually agreed date.

The delegations affirmed that the outcomes of the 4th Political Consultations would further solidify the growing partnership between Bangladesh and Turkiye.