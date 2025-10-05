Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Swiss ambassador pays courtesy call on Jamaat chief

Both sides expressed optimism about Bangladesh-Switzerland relations and hoped cooperation in various sectors

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday morning. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 02:00 PM

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at the latter's office in the capital's Bashundhara area on Sunday morning.

The meeting took place at 9am, followed by a breakfast session.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Swiss envoy inquired about the health of Dr Shafiqur Rahman and wished him a speedy recovery.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the overall political and socio-economic situation of Bangladesh, as well as bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Switzerland, particularly in the areas of trade, commerce and diplomacy.

Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Bangladesh-Switzerland relations and hoped that cooperation in various sectors would be further strengthened in the days ahead. 

The ambassador was accompanied by Alberto Giovanetti, counsellor and head of Political, Economic and Communication Affairs at the Swiss Embassy, and Khaled Chowdhury, senior Political, Economic and Press officer.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiDoctor Shafiqur RahmanBangladesh-Sweden relations
Read More

Jamaat ameer urges national unity, warns against division by religion

Swedish envoy calls on Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat announces October program to press five-point demand

Jamaat ameer urges courageous journalism to guide nation on right path

Jamaat ameer greets Hindu community on Durga Puja

Parwar stresses interfaith harmony for a humane Bangladesh

Latest News

22 bhories of gold looted from Manikganj shop, owner assaulted

NCC sits with political parties over July Charter implementation

3 new faces in Argentina squad, Messi uncertain for upcoming friendlies

Jahangir: Fascists behind plot to destabilize CHT

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy acquitted in corruption case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x