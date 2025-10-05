Swiss ambassador pays courtesy call on Jamaat chief

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at the latter's office in the capital's Bashundhara area on Sunday morning.

The meeting took place at 9am, followed by a breakfast session.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Swiss envoy inquired about the health of Dr Shafiqur Rahman and wished him a speedy recovery.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the overall political and socio-economic situation of Bangladesh, as well as bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Switzerland, particularly in the areas of trade, commerce and diplomacy.

Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Bangladesh-Switzerland relations and hoped that cooperation in various sectors would be further strengthened in the days ahead.

The ambassador was accompanied by Alberto Giovanetti, counsellor and head of Political, Economic and Communication Affairs at the Swiss Embassy, and Khaled Chowdhury, senior Political, Economic and Press officer.