Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Turkish deputy foreign minister due in Dhaka Monday

Diplomatic sources say the minister may meet with leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and NCP

File image of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 06:49 PM

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci will arrive in Dhaka on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the fourth round of foreign office consultations between Bangladesh and Turkey.

The consultations, scheduled for Tuesday after a gap of five years, will focus on overall bilateral relations, with trade and defense cooperation expected to feature prominently, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During her stay, Ekinci is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and Energy, Power and Mineral Resources, Road Transport and Bridges, and Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, according to diplomatic sources.

She may also hold separate meetings with leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), the sources added.

Topics:

foreign affairsBangladesh-Türkiye relations
Read More

Chinese and Bangladeshi presidents celebrate 50 years of historic diplomatic friendship

Chief of Bangladesh Air Force departs for Turkey

HCI hosts ‘Startup Connect’ to strengthen India-Bangladesh innovation ties

Poland, Bangladesh aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Strict EU migration policy: More Bangladeshi asylum seekers likely to be sent back from Europe

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to UN peacebuilding efforts

Latest News

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records with new 'Showgirl' album

Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam suffers heart attack, stents inserted

Low-income families suffer as OMS sale halted in Gopalganj

Sakhawat discusses ship recycling, climate plans with IMO chief in Dubai

Deposits surge, stocks soar for Shariah banks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x