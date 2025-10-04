Turkish deputy foreign minister due in Dhaka Monday

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci will arrive in Dhaka on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the fourth round of foreign office consultations between Bangladesh and Turkey.

The consultations, scheduled for Tuesday after a gap of five years, will focus on overall bilateral relations, with trade and defense cooperation expected to feature prominently, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During her stay, Ekinci is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and Energy, Power and Mineral Resources, Road Transport and Bridges, and Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, according to diplomatic sources.

She may also hold separate meetings with leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), the sources added.