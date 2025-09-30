Yunus: One of India’s specialties right now is fake news

At the United Nations General Assembly, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus dismissed allegations of communal persecution in Bangladesh, remarking that one of India’s present-day specialties is the spread of fake news.

He said this in an interview with Mehdi Hasan of Zeteo on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, before declaiming: “There’s no anti-Hindu violence.”

In November, around 30,000 Hindus in Bangladesh gathered to protest Yunus’ interim government, with Donald Trump even weighing in to call Bangladesh’s treatment of Hindus 'barbaric'.

Emphasizing Bangladesh’s tradition of communal harmony, Prof Yunus recently said: "This country belongs to all of us and is a safe abode for everyone, regardless of caste or religion."

In a message on the occasion of Durga Puja, he urged all to unite beyond religious and caste differences to continue the progress initiated by the July uprising, aiming to build a prosperous, discrimination and corruption-free Bangladesh.

The five-day Durga Puja began on Sunday with Mahasashthi and conclude on Thursday with Vijaya Dashami.

"Bangladesh stands as a unique example of harmony among the people of diverse religions and communities. We all identify as Bangladeshis, regardless of race, religion, or caste," Prof Yunus said.

Prof Yunus expressed the hope that this year’s Durga Puja will be celebrated smoothly across the country, fostering communal harmony through enthusiasm and various cultural programs.

Stressing the shared values of peace, friendship and equality inherent in all religions, he said: "The fundamental teaching of all faiths is human welfare. While practising our own religions faithfully, we must also nurture peace by maintaining mutual respect, honor and compassion."

The chief adviser urged all to uphold the spirit of anti-discrimination, strengthen communal bonds and work together to build a happy and harmonious Bangladesh.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mehdi sat down with Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Prof Yunus, a year after student protesters ousted the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I was surprised,” Yunus says about his people’s decision to name him interim leader, which he reluctantly accepted.

“If you have sacrificed so much, I will change my mind,” he recalls telling the impassioned protestors at the time.

But it has not all been smooth sailing since then. Robbery cases in the country have reached their highest point in six years, and dozens of police officers have been killed in the wake of Hasina’s departure, while others have completely abandoned their posts.

Mehdi pressed Prof Yunus on a number of topics in this wide-ranging interview with Bangladesh’s chief adviser.

Why do new elections have to wait until February of next year? What is Yunus’s plan for the 1.3 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar currently residing in Bangladesh? And how can he justify effectively banning an entire political party, Hasina’s Awami League?