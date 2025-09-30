HCI hosts ‘Startup Connect’ to strengthen India-Bangladesh innovation ties

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka hosted “Startup Connect” on Monday, bringing together more than 30 leading Bangladeshi startup founders and ecosystem leaders for a networking session aimed at promoting cross-border collaboration in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The event highlighted the rapid growth of startup ecosystems in both India and Bangladesh, with discussions focusing on how entrepreneurs from the two countries can leverage shared opportunities in technology, innovation, and market expansion.

Addressing the gathering, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma emphasized the transformative role of startups in driving innovation-led growth.

“Startups not only create jobs and provide solutions but also serve as bridges to connect India and Bangladesh through new ideas and partnerships,” he said.

He expressed optimism that “Startup Connect” would pave the way for a new phase of bilateral relations rooted in innovation and youth-driven collaboration.

Several prominent figures from Bangladesh’s startup ecosystem shared their insights during the program.

Habibullah N Karim, founder and CEO of Technohaven Company Ltd and senior vice president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), spoke about the rapid expansion of Bangladesh’s startup sector across diverse fields.

Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, co-founder of iKori and 10 Minute School, highlighted opportunities for young entrepreneurs and recent examples of successful India-Bangladesh collaborations.

Ataur Rahim Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of ShopUp Bangladesh, discussed his company’s experiences in partnering with Indian counterparts, particularly in accessing global tech talent and adopting international best practices.

Participants expressed confidence that the platform would deepen cooperation in areas such as funding, technology sharing, and market access, while also creating new avenues for youth-led innovation.

The event also served as a prelude to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS), scheduled to be held in Coimbatore on October 9–10, 2025.

Several Bangladeshi startups will join the summit, which is recognized as one of India’s largest startup gatherings. This year’s TNGSS will host delegates from 39 countries, offering a dynamic space for startups to engage with investors, industry leaders, and global partners.

By fostering dialogue and collaboration, “Startup Connect” underscored the shared vision of India and Bangladesh to harness the power of entrepreneurship for sustainable economic growth and stronger bilateral relations.