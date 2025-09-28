Sunday, September 28, 2025

Bangladesh eyes manpower export to Uzbekistan

Officials described the move as a step forward in facilitating closer diplomatic and economic ties

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain held a bilateral meeting on 26 September 2025 with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Photo : Collected
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 12:24 PM

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan have agreed to deepen cooperation in multiple areas, with a particular focus on creating opportunities for sending semi-skilled and skilled manpower from Bangladesh to Uzbekistan.

The understanding came during a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters on Friday, according to a message received. 

One of the major highlights of the meeting was the signing of an agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders between the two countries. Officials described the move as a step forward in facilitating closer diplomatic and economic ties.

During the talks, both sides discussed ways to boost cooperation in trade, investment, higher education and connectivity. 

The foreign adviser particularly underlined the potential of Bangladeshi workers contributing to Uzbekistan's growing economy, while also exploring opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher education in Uzbek universities.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

Topics:

UzbekistanMd Touhid Hossain
