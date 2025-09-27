Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman returns after Malaysia visit

The Army chief was attending the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference 

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 12:25 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman has returned to the country after attending the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference held in Malaysia. He arrived in Dhaka late on Friday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference was held in Malaysia from Tuesday to Friday.

General Waker-uz-Zaman left for Malaysia on September 22 to join the conference.

At the event, army chiefs of the Indo-Pacific region exchanged views on strengthening friendship and cooperation, addressing common challenges, and adopting coordinated measures during regional crises.

In the conference, General Waker-uz-Zaman emphasized partnership and cooperation over competition in tackling multidimensional challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also reaffirmed the Bangladesh Army’s commitment to regional peace and stability through humanitarian approaches, professionalism, and constructive engagement.

During the visit, the army chief paid courtesy calls on General Ronald Patrick Clark, Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific Command, and General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohammad Hafizuddin Jantan, Chief of the Malaysian Army.

In the meetings, they discussed issues including the modernization and capacity building of the Bangladesh Army, professional development and training, technology transfer in defense production, Rohingya repatriation, mutual cooperation on regional and global security matters, as well as joint training programs.

