Bangladesh-Iraq seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein on Thursday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, both sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation in manpower, trade, and communications, as well as addressing shared concerns in multilateral forums. The foreign affairs adviser reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to working closely with Iraq to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Earlier, the foreign affairs adviser addressed the ministerial-level meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) held in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN Headquarters.

He recalled Bangladesh’s role as the Chair of the PBC and reaffirmed the country’s steadfast commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, inclusive governance, and social cohesion as the foundation for sustainable peace.

Md Touhid Hossain highlighted Bangladesh’s contributions to UN peacekeeping, the Peacebuilding Fund and national initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability.

He also emphasized Bangladesh’s continued call for a sustainable resolution to the Rohingya crisis.