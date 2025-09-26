Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh-Iraq seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation

He highlighted Bangladesh’s contributions to UN peacekeeping, the Peacebuilding Fund and national peace initiatives

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein on Thursday, at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 03:50 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein on Thursday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, both sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation in manpower, trade, and communications, as well as addressing shared concerns in multilateral forums. The foreign affairs adviser reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to working closely with Iraq to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Earlier, the foreign affairs adviser addressed the ministerial-level meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) held in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN Headquarters.

He recalled Bangladesh’s role as the Chair of the PBC and reaffirmed the country’s steadfast commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, inclusive governance, and social cohesion as the foundation for sustainable peace.

Md Touhid Hossain highlighted Bangladesh’s contributions to UN peacekeeping, the Peacebuilding Fund and national initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability.

He also emphasized Bangladesh’s continued call for a sustainable resolution to the Rohingya crisis.

Topics:

UN PeacekeepingMinistry of Foreign AffairsMd Touhid Hossain
Read More

Bangladesh, Oman ink MoU on diplomatic training

Visa hurdles intensify for Bangladeshis across countries

Bangladesh welcomes recognition of Palestine by four nations

EU parliamentarians express satisfaction with Bangladesh’s HR efforts

Foreign adviser: No one can prevent protests

Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

Latest News

New Sufia Kamal National Library building pushed back to end-2027

India-Pakistan to clash in first Asia Cup final

EC to bar officials involved in past election irregularities

Trump suggests World Cup games could be moved from unsafe cities

BNP races to finalize seat sharing with allies for polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x