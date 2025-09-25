Thursday, September 25, 2025

Commerce adviser: Investment prospects stronger than ever

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir met Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandre to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandre on Wednesday afternoon, September 24, 2025 at the Secretariat. Photo: PID
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 03:54 PM

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin has said that the investment environment in Bangladesh is better than ever, as the country actively seeks to attract greater foreign investment, including from Italy.

He made the comments during a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandre on Wednesday afternoon at the Secretariat.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Italy.

Expressing interest in further strengthening Bangladesh's trade relations with Italy, he said Bangladesh is now more prepared than ever to welcome foreign investors, and the Ministry of Commerce will provide full support to Italian businesses looking to invest here.

In response, Ambassador Alessandre reaffirmed Italy’s interest in deepening economic ties.

He expressed Italy’s willingness to encourage investment and technology transfer, particularly in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, where cooperation could be mutually beneficial.

Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (Export) of the Ministry of Commerce and Federico Zamparelli, deputy head of Mission at the Italian Embassy, were also present.

